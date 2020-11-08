For 1st time in six months, SoCal gets rain and local mountains get first snow of the season

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time in six months, much of Southern California woke up Saturday morning to some much-needed rain.Local mountain communities, including Big Bear Lake, also got their first big snow dump of the season. Video from those areas show much of the mountains blanketed in white snow.Parts of the San Bernardino mountains reported almost seven inches of new snow Saturday and more was expected to fall on Sunday.Those with plans to head up there and enjoy the fresh fallen power are advised to pack tire chains, as they are required on mountain roads.