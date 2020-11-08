Weather

For 1st time in six months, SoCal gets rain and local mountains get first snow of the season

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time in six months, much of Southern California woke up Saturday morning to some much-needed rain.

Local mountain communities, including Big Bear Lake, also got their first big snow dump of the season. Video from those areas show much of the mountains blanketed in white snow.

Parts of the San Bernardino mountains reported almost seven inches of new snow Saturday and more was expected to fall on Sunday.

Those with plans to head up there and enjoy the fresh fallen power are advised to pack tire chains, as they are required on mountain roads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbig bearsan bernardino countysnowmountainsstormrainsnowstorm
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
LA reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
Show More
Watch Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win
4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts
Unlawful assembly declared in Beverly Hills during pro-Trump rally
More TOP STORIES News