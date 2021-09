EMBED >More News Videos "I am just getting started!" Actor and host Terry Crews celebrated his 53rd birthday by seeing his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. HIs biggest fan was there: his 94-year-old grandmother.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's Big Boy's big day! The iconic L.A. radio personality is being honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame After nearly three decades in radio, Kurt "Big Boy" Alexander will get his own Hollywood star on Wednesday - which is also his 52nd birthday!He's currently on 92.3 but used to be on POWER 106.Rap legend Dr. Dre and comedian George Lopez are expected to attend Wednesday's Walk of Fame ceremony.Big Boy has won several "Personality of the Year" awards and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2015.