Big rig overturns on I-15 in Rancho Cucamonga; southbound traffic stalled for miles

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A semi-truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway in in Rancho Cucamonga during rush hour traffic Tuesday morning, leaving traffic backed up for several miles.The accident involving the big rig and a sedan happened near Foothill Boulevard.The collision closed all lanes, with traffic getting by on the far right shoulder.The cause of the crash is under investigation.It is unclear if any injuries were reported or when the lanes are expected to reopen.