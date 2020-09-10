Traffic

Big-rig rollover on SB 110 creates massive traffic jam, hazmat spill in Harbor City

A big rig crashed and rolled over the side of the 110 Freeway in Harbor City, creating a hazmat situation and a massive traffic backup Thursday afternoon.
By ABC7.com staff
HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A big rig crashed and rolled over the side of the 110 Freeway in Harbor City, creating a hazmat situation and a massive traffic backup Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the southbound 110, north of Pacific Coast Highway. The tanker truck flew off the road and rolled over on its side at Vermont Avenue.

The driver was rescued and was being evaluated at the scene. A hazmat crew was on scene for fuel leaking from the vehicle.

Another vehicle was also involved in the incident and a person in that SUV had minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the southbound side. Authorities were allowing four lanes of traffic to squeeze into a single lane to bypass the accident scene.

Traffic was also heavy on the northbound side, where there was a separate incident located to the north of the big rig crash.
