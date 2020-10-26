Weather

High winds knock over multiple big rigs in Fontana on 15 Freeway

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The dangerous Santa Ana winds that are causing problems throughout Southern California toppled multiple big rigs in the Inland Empire on Monday.

There appeared to be at least five tractor trailers that flipped onto their sides on the 15 Freeway in the Fontana area between the 210 and the 60.

The area is a known trouble spot for high winds.

There were no reports of injuries.

Elsewhere in the region, the winds were leading to an elevated fire danger, and the possibility of power shutoffs to mitigate the risk of fires starting from toppled power lines. A brush fire in the Irvine area quickly spread to at least 2,000 acres amid the strong winds.

Santa Ana winds - likely the strongest so far this season - will buffet the Southland amid sharply cooler temperatures Monday.

