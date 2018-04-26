BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' in tirade after being found guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam of Bill Cosby leaving the courtroom a jury found him guilty on all counts on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Bill Cosby lashed out at the prosecutor in an expletive-filled tirade in the Norristown, Pennsylvania courtroom where he was convicted Thursday on all charges in his sexual assault retrial.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele had asked for Cosby's bail to be revoked, telling the judge he had concern Cosby could flee, saying "he has a plane!"

Cosby shouted, "He doesn't have a plane, you a--hole!"

Cosby also shouted, "I'm sick of him!"

Cosby stood up and erupted after jurors left the courtroom. The judge ruled that Cosby will remain free pending sentencing.

PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty, leaves trial


Cosby, 80, could end up spending his final years in prison after a jury concluded he sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He claimed the encounter was consensual.

The verdict came after a two-week retrial in which prosecutors put five other women on the stand who testified that Cosby, married for 54 years, drugged and violated them, too. One of those women asked him through her tears, "You remember, don't you, Mr. Cosby?"

The panel of seven men and five women reached a verdict after deliberating 14 hours over two days, vindicating prosecutors' decision to retry Cosby after his first trial ended with a hung jury less than a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentNorristown Borough
Related
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
BILL COSBY
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of aggravated indecent assault
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died
More bill cosby
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News