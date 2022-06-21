Jury finds Cosby sexually abused SoCal teen in 1970s, orders him to pay $500,000

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11916705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An attorney for a woman accusing Bill Cosby of sexually abusing her more than 45 years ago, called the comedian a "planner" who targets young girls.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A civil jury has determined Bill Cosby sexually abused a Southern California woman when she was 16 years old at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, awarding her $500,000.Plaintiff Judy Huth sued the comedian over the alleged sexual assault in the 1970s, noting she was a minor at the time.Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.The trial went to the jury last week after 10 days of testimony. But then one juror had to be excused after two days of deliberations, and the jury had to start its discussions from the beginning as an alternate was brought in."Today our client Judy Huth won real change," said attorney Gloria Allred, whose firm represented Huth. "Because she fought Bill Cosby, one step at a time, for over seven-and-a-half years. And she proved with the jury's verdict that Mr. Cosby did sexually assault her when she was a minor. And he should be held - and was held - accountable for what he did to her."Cosby, who was freed from prison when his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was thrown out nearly a year ago, did not attend the trial. He denied that any sexual activity took place between himself and Huth in a 2015 video deposition shown to jurors. The denial has been repeated throughout the trial by his spokesman and his attorney.After a judge read their instructions on Thursday morning, jurors had to decide on the truth of Huth's allegations, and whether Cosby's actions caused her emotional distress that reemerged in 2014 and lasted until 2018 when he went to prison, as Huth's lawsuit says he did.Huth's case represents one of the last remaining legal claims against the 85-year-old comedian and actor once regarded as "America's dad" after the removal of his Pennsylvania conviction and the settlement of many other lawsuits, negotiated by his insurer against his will.During closing arguments in the civil trial, Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean said plaintiff Judy Huth and her lawyers didn't come close to proving "her 50-year-old, he-said-she-said case.""Can you imagine how hard it is to defend a case when you start with the label of sexual predator?" Bonjean told the jurors, reminding them they were chosen because they promised they would be able to consider only the facts presented in court. "If we were just going to try people based on labels, then why have trials at all?"Huth's attorney Nathan Goldberg told the jury that "my client deserves to have Mr. Cosby held accountable for what he did.""Each of you knows in your heart that Mr. Cosby sexually assaulted Miss Huff," Goldberg said.Huth testified that Cosby exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act in a bedroom adjacent to a game room at the mansion, where Cosby had brought Huth and her then-17-year-old friend Donna Samuelson, a key witness at trial.In previous depositions and police interviews, the women discussed Samuelson in 1975 playing Donkey Kong, a game Nintendo didn't release into arcades until 1981.Goldberg told jurors in his closing that Samuelson had said "games like Donkey Kong" in her first reference to it during the deposition. She gave a similar explanation during trial testimony.But Bonjean said it was clear evidence of a pattern of Samuelson and Huth coordinating their stories despite testifying that they had barely talked in the decades since."They both get things wrong in the exact same way," Bonjean said.At the end of her closing argument, Bonjean said, "This was in some ways the Donkey Kong defense, and it's going to end as it should. Game over."Goldberg reacted angrily during his rebuttal."This is about justice!" he shouted, pounding on the podium. "We don't need game over! We need justice!"