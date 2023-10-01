Woman alleges Bill Cosby drugged, raped her after 1972 club performance

Donna Motsinger was one of 13 women who testified against Cosby during a 2005 sexual assault civil trial.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A woman who alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted in 1972 sued comedian Bill Cosby Friday.

Donna Motsinger was one of 13 women who testified against Cosby during a 2005 sexual assault civil trial. Her Los Angeles Superior Court complaint also names as defendants Cosby's production company as well as the Circle Star Theater for allegedly failing to ensure the safety of its guests at the hands of its performers.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

Additionally named is MCA Inc. Motsinger alleges the company failed to take reasonable steps to control Cosby's conduct or render aid to the plaintiff. MCA sponsored, financed, produced and recorded the Cosby show at Circle Star Theater in San Mateo County.

Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit against her 86-year-old client.

According to the complaint, Motsinger met Cosby at the Trident, a Sausalito restaurant -- in Marin County -- where he was a frequent guest. She had served Cosby at his table earlier in the day and was returning to her home when Cosby followed her, pulled up next to her and asked if she would go with him to a show he was performing that evening at the nearby Circle Star Theater, the suit states.

Motsinger agreed and was later picked up from her home in a limousine by Cosby, who served her a drink as the two drove to the theater for his performance inside, according to the suit.

Once at the theater, Cosby took Motsinger to the dressing room there and gave her a glass of wine, the suit states. Motsinger felt sick and Cosby gave her what she believed was an aspirin, according to the suit, which further states that Motsinger went in and out of consciousness while two men with Cosby put her in the limousine with the comedian.

The last thing Motsinger recalls were flashes of light and she awoke nearly naked, realizing she had been drugged and raped by Cosby, the suit states.

"We applaud Ms. Motsinger for her courage to come forward and demand justice against Mr. Cosby and those who enabled him to commit these alleged heinous acts against her,'' said Motsinger's attorney, Jesse Creed.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.