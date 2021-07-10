'Marrying Millions' star accused of sex assaults on 2 teens in Laguna Beach

William "Bill" Hutchinson, a Texas real estate developer and reality TV personality was charged with sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls at his Laguna Beach home.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Texas real estate developer and reality TV personality was charged Friday in Orange County with sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls at his Laguna Beach home.

William "Bill" Hutchinson, 63, of Highland Park, Texas, was charged with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Hutchinson is also facing a charge of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in his Dallas-area home, according to the District Attorney's Office. It was unclear if that alleged victim was one of the two he was accused of assaulting in Laguna Beach.

Hutchinson, who appeared on the Lifetime reality TV show, "Marrying Millions," is accused of bringing the two 16-year-old girls on vacation to his Laguna Beach home on two separate instances in April. Prosecutors say he raped one of the girls while she was unconscious.

When asked to return with him in May, the alleged rape victim declined, but he took and molested the other girl, prosecutors said.

During his time on "Marrying Millions," the show followed Hutchinson's relationship with a 23-year-old woman.

Hutchinson surrendered to local police in Texas Wednesday and was released on $30,000 bond. An Orange County arrest warrant has been issued for him.

According to the criminal complaint, Hutchinson is accused of attacking one of the girls between April 1 and April 5 and again between April 11 and April 30, and the other between May 30 and June 2.

City News Service contributed to this report.

