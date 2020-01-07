BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The 27-year-old son of billionaire businessman Ron Burkle was found dead in a Beverly Hills home Monday night.
Andrew Burkle, a film producer based in Los Angeles, was determined dead on scene.
Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 100 block of Spalding Drive after 7 p.m.
Police are still investigating Andrew's cause of death.
Andrew's father co-founded the private equity firm Yucaipa Companies and is an owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. He is an investor in companies including Uber and Airbnb.
Billionaire businessman Ron Burkle's son found dead in Beverly Hills home
