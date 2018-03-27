A Biola University student was arrested on suspicion of possessing unregistered firearms in his dorm room, authorities said.On Friday, Campus Safety personnel received a tip which led to the investigation and discovery of guns inside a student's dorm room. Campus Safety personnel alerted authorities, who headed to the dorm.Upon arrival, deputies discovered an AR-15 assault rifle and one 9mm handgun in the room. They arrested the student.Jason Michael Roberts, 22, a senior at the university, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on a university campus, possessing a weapon on a university campus, manufacture of an assault weapon and possessing an unregistered firearm. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.Authorities said there was no threat to the campus community.On Tuesday, Biola issued its own statement that said after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus, officials chose to wait for further details before sharing the information with parents."We take seriously possession of any firearms on campus and did not want to impede or interfere with the investigation by sharing premature information," the statement said, in part. "Biola's campus is a gun-free zone and will not tolerate possession of firearms anywhere on campus except authorized campus safety personnel approved by the president."University officials did not say whether any action will be taken against Roberts.The investigation is ongoing.