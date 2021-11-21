Ontario man gets 3 years in federal prison for Bitcoin money laundering of drug trafficking proceeds

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 11pm November 20, 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A Southern California man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for operating an unlicensed business that exchanged at least $13 million in Bitcoin and cash, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Hugo Mejia, 50, of the city of Ontario purposefully flouted money exchange regulations and structured his business to establish an anonymous conduit for money laundering of drug trafficking proceeds, federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney sentenced Mejia on Thursday. Mejia pleaded guilty in July to one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and one count of money laundering.

Mejia exchanged Bitcoin for cash and vice versa and charged commissions for the transactions from May 2018 to September 2020, prosecutors said.

The business was never registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a Treasury Department bureau that combats financial crimes, including money laundering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countyontariosentencingbitcoinmoney laundering
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News