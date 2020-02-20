Bizarre standoff at Walnut gas station ends with no arrest, man refuses to leave car

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- An hours-long standoff involving a man inside a vehicle at a Walnut gas station Wednesday evening ended with no arrest after authorities said no crime had been committed.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies surrounded a man inside a red sedan parked at a gas station near Grand Avenue and Temple Avenue.Authorities responded at about 5:25 p.m. to a disturbance inside the gas station and deputies encountered the man refusing to come out.At one point, the authorities' SUV blocked the red sedan right next to the Chevron gas pumps. The sheriff's department says deputies fired rubber bullets and bean bags.The man was seen putting up notes up to the windshield and refused to come out of his car. One message said "Help" and another said "Why are there only three police cars?"Deputies made signs of their own to communicate back, but the man continued staying inside the vehicle.A special mental evaluation team was called in to help at one point.A witness said the man was acting in a bizarre way, jumping from front seat to back seat.Hours after the standoff started, authorities left the situation at about 9:40 p.m. The man continued staying inside the car.Authorities said the man committed no crime and was not a threat to himself or others.The incident locked down the area and nearby businesses were evacuated.