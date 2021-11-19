Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

The spread-out savings opportunities don't mean shoppers should wait to shop in anticipation of better deals to come -- amid supply chain complications due to the pandemic, this season's most in-demand items could sell out quickly.
"My number one tip: Shop now," said Sheri Lambert, assistant professor of marketing at Temple University in Philadelphia. "Order that special gift for that special someone today. And even then, anticipate and expect the worst - but hope for the best."
Hulu
Walmart
Like last year, Walmart will spread out its Black Friday savings to multiple events in November to offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts topping everyone's holiday shopping lists. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores.
Best Buy
Black Friday sale started Nov. 19 and lasts through Saturday, Nov 27. Purchases made Oct. 18, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022, have an extended return period through Jan. 16, 2022. Some exclusions apply.
Target
Holiday Price Match Guarantee
Target purchases made between Oct. 10 and Dec. 24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down any time on or before Christmas Eve. Some exclusions apply.
Kohl's
Customers shopping in Kohl's stores and online Friday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 20 can take advantage of amazing deals on key gifting categories, including toys, active and casual apparel, and more. Kohl's big Black Friday Week savings event kicks off Sunday, Nov. 21, at 12:01 a.m. CT online and 8 a.m. local time.
Macy's
Shop all Black Friday specials from Tuesday, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 27 online or in stores.
Costco
Deals on Costco.com start Thanksgiving, and warehouse sales last Black Friday through Monday, Nov. 29.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Deals have already started. From Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27, get an extra 25% off during its Black Friday event, starting online on Thanksgiving and Friday at 6 a.m. local time in stores through Saturday, Nov. 27.
Home Depot
Homedepot.com Black Friday deals beginning at 6 a.m. ET the day after Thanksgiving.
Lowe's
Shop new deals now through December while supplies last.
BJ's
Online Black Friday sales start Thanksgiving Day.
Early Bird Savings and Black Friday Savings are available now through Monday, Nov. 29, while supplies last. 5-Day Deals begin Thanksgiving Day through Monday, Nov. 29, while supplies last. Cyber Week begins Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, while supplies last.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Offering Best Price Guarantee
More Black Friday Deals
Amazon
Amazon has already released some early-bird Black Friday deals, as well as deals on Apple products.
L.L.Bean
The clothing retailer has an entire page dedicated to cautioning customers about longer shipping times and supply chain issues.
Chewy
The pet supply retailer has already sold out of some of its early Black Friday deals but is still advertising sales on pet food, cat litter and dog treats.
Vans
AT&T
Big Lots
DSW
eBay
GameStop
JCPenney
T-Mobile
Verizon
Zales
*Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $0.99/month for 12 months, then $6.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/29/21. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.