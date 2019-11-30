Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall

Destiny USA was closed Black Friday after Syracuse Police say a man was shot in the leg. (WSYR)

SYRACUSE, New York -- Police in Syracuse are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the leg Friday inside a shopping mall.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. and caused a lockdown at the Destiny USA mall.

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from an assault or altercation and was not a random act.

Investigators said the man's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Several Black Friday shoppers posted to social media about hiding inside stores after the gunfire rang out.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that officers responded to the mall within seconds of the shooting.

He said the gunman remained on the loose late Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkshootingu.s. & worldblack friday
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trek to Big Bear difficult after massive snowstorm
Festival of Lights returns to Riverside's Mission Inn
Fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas
Father dies after Westlake hit-and-run, family donates organs
Abducted South LA boy found safe in Illinois, mother still missing
Christmas tree shortage: Supplies tighter, prices up after years of drought
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in La Habra
Show More
Officer shot in officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights
Snow capped mountains kick off holiday season
Black Friday shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets in Commerce
Sia surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
More TOP STORIES News