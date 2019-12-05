u.s. & world

Black Hawk helicopter missing after takeoff in Minnesota

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter land during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise west of the capital Vilnius Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter with three people aboard is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

Heusdens says the Guard is "working to figure it out."

Gov. Tim Walz canceled a tree-lighting ceremony, and a spokesman said he was in contact with the Guard and monitoring developments from the Capitol. Walz served in the Army National Guard before eventually becoming a schoolteacher and coach.

The St. Cloud Times reports the Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotanational guardhelicopteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Shocked? Electric eel powers aquarium's Christmas lights
History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California stops insurers from pulling policies in areas affected by wildfires
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Interfaith ceremony: Mass burial in Boyle Heights honors 1,457 unclaimed bodies
UCLA community on edge after 2 violent attacks
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
AIR7 HD struck by suspected drone over downtown Los Angeles
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Show More
Fire engulfs former roller skating rink in San Bernardino
Luke Walton has sexual assault case against him dropped
Lady Gaga's makeup line opens pop-up store at the Grove for 2 days
Body-cam video released of officer fatally shooting fleeing teen
LA Metro to vote on 405 Freeway toll lane proposal
More TOP STORIES News