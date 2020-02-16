EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5892929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Issa Rae partners with the new Hilltop coffee shop in Inglewood with hopes that the business reflects the local community.

Here's a list of Black History Month events in Southern California by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!Long Beach Civic Center, 411 W Ocean Blvd., Long BeachFebruary 4 at 3:30 p.m.There will be a program with live performances and community resource tables, followed by the unveiling of two exhibits: "Hometown Heroes: Profiles in Long Beach Black History" curated by the Long Beach Post. "Remembering Our Roots: A Timeline of Black History" is a compilation of images from The National Archives Catalog and the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, commissioned by the office of Councilmember Rex Richardson.Inlandia Institute, 3581 Mission Inn Avenue, RiversideFebruary 6 at 7 p.m.Join poets Romaine Washington and Eric DeVaughnn for a night of spoken word, self-guided writing activities, shorter reading sessions, and open mic! This event is free and open to the public. It is supported by the Friends of the Riverside Public Library.Inglewood Rogers Park Community Center, 400 West Beach Avenue, InglewoodFebruary 7, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.Guests gain exposure to the organizations who advance the efforts and specific concerns of the African-American community. Event guests include community/civic leaders, key business owners, cultural icons, and SCE leadership.Downtown RiversideFebruary 8, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.The event includes a parade through Downtown Riverside, a car show featuring performance vehicles, a cultural heritage crafts display and food truck expo at City Hall Mall.Macy's Baldwin Hills, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., Los AngelesFebruary 8, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.Join Macy's and beauty blogger Monica Veloz as they discuss black culture's influence on the beauty industry.Monrovia Community Center, 119 W. Palm Avenue, MonroviaFebruary 15, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association brings speakers Eugene Washington and Martin A. Gordon with a performance by The Church Boys.Historic Leimert Park Village Art Walk, Crenshaw Blvd. and 43rd Street, Leimert ParkFebruary 16, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.Be a part of one of Los Angeles' largest Black History Month celebration taking over two city blocks with over 5,000 expected attendees.Lodge Room, 104 N Avenue 56, Los AngelesFebruary 16 & 17 at 6 p.m.Jazz is Dead & 89.9 KCRW Present Rebirth of Slick w/ Digable Planets in honor of Black History Month. Though they were not the first to synthesize jazz and hip-hop, Digable Planets epitomized the laid-back charm of jazz hipsters.Edendale Branch Library, 2011 Sunset Blvd., Los AngelesFebruary 18 at 4 p.m.Teens are invited to join us to test their knowledge in a trivia competition honoring Black History Month.Oxnard Public Library 251 A Street, OxnardFebruary 18 at 10:30 a.m.Join a special celebration of African American Culture. Listen to stories and make crafts at the Downtown Main Library, Children's Area.Janet Goeske Foundation & Senior Center, 5257 Sierra Street, RiversideFebruary 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.The Black History program is an annual luncheon that encourages the local senior community to join together, celebrate diversity, and learn about the African-American culture. All guests are invited to wear their favorite African attire.Lancaster Library, 601 W Lancaster Blvd. LancasterFebruary 20, 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.Celebrate Black History Month with Michael D. McCarty, a multicultural storyteller of African, African-American, and International folktales, historical tales, stories of science, spiritual stories, as well as stories of his life.Peloton Showroom Century City Mall10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los AngelesFebruary 22, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.Mix, shop, mingle and check out the live painting by King Morelli.10543 Sierra Avenue, FontanaFebruary 22 6:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.The theme of this year's event is "The Art of Stepping in Excellence." SBCAAAE will take the next step in recognizing Leaders of Today & the Future that are walking in excellence.Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)628 Alamitos Avenue, Long BeachFebruary 22, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.Celebrate cultural diversity and the African influence in Latin America at MOLAA's Afro-Latinx Festival. Learn about the many ways in which the African influence has permeated Latin America and how you experience these first hand through music, dance, food, and even martial arts.Gym-Lakin Fitness & Wellness Center (LFWC) Los Angeles Southwest College1600 W. Imperial Hwy, Los AngelesFebruary 26, 10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.This Black History Month come celebrate history, culture, education, and wellness-at the same time! You are invited to participate in Kemetic Yoga with Dr. Ebony Utley. Kemetic Yoga is a group of yoga poses that emphasis "balance" of our minds, bodies, posture, and spinal fluid.Otherwild LA, 1768 N Vermont Ave, Los AngelesFebruary 27 at 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be provided for a film screening.601 N Eucalyptus Avenue, InglewoodFebruary 29, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.Join a special celebration of African American Culture with dancing and gumbo.Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, PomonaFebruary 29, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.This one-day cultural event will host African dance, keynote speakers, music, and other artistic celebrations of the African spirit.SouthBay Pavilion Mall, 20700 S Avalon Blvd, CarsonFebruary 29 at 4 p.m.This year, the theme is "Celebrate the History, Inspire the Future". Learn about the history, see a Fashion Show featuring African attire from Bia Maranatha, singing, dancing, and more!Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Avenue, GardenaFebruary 29. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.The event will feature entertainment, resource and retail booths, as well as food trucks, and a College Row, with college representatives, application assistance and financial aid information.If you know a great Black History Month event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!