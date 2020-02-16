Black History Month events in Southern California

Long Beach Black History Celebration
Long Beach Civic Center, 411 W Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
February 4 at 3:30 p.m.
There will be a program with live performances and community resource tables, followed by the unveiling of two exhibits: "Hometown Heroes: Profiles in Long Beach Black History" curated by the Long Beach Post. "Remembering Our Roots: A Timeline of Black History" is a compilation of images from The National Archives Catalog and the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, commissioned by the office of Councilmember Rex Richardson.
facebook.com
Word Circus: Celebrating Black History Month with Spoken Word
Inlandia Institute, 3581 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
February 6 at 7 p.m.
Join poets Romaine Washington and Eric DeVaughnn for a night of spoken word, self-guided writing activities, shorter reading sessions, and open mic! This event is free and open to the public. It is supported by the Friends of the Riverside Public Library.
inlandiainstitute.org
2020 Black History Month Celebration
Inglewood Rogers Park Community Center, 400 West Beach Avenue, Inglewood
February 7, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Guests gain exposure to the organizations who advance the efforts and specific concerns of the African-American community. Event guests include community/civic leaders, key business owners, cultural icons, and SCE leadership.
sce.com
41st annual Riverside Black History Parade and Expo
Downtown Riverside
February 8, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The event includes a parade through Downtown Riverside, a car show featuring performance vehicles, a cultural heritage crafts display and food truck expo at City Hall Mall.
adcrfoundation.org
Macy's Baldwin Hills Celebrates Black History Month!
Macy's Baldwin Hills, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles
February 8, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Join Macy's and beauty blogger Monica Veloz as they discuss black culture's influence on the beauty industry.
macys.com
Annual Black History Month Luncheon
Monrovia Community Center, 119 W. Palm Avenue, Monrovia
February 15, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association brings speakers Eugene Washington and Martin A. Gordon with a performance by The Church Boys.
facebook.com
The Los Angeles Black History Month Festival
Historic Leimert Park Village Art Walk, Crenshaw Blvd. and 43rd Street, Leimert Park
February 16, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Be a part of one of Los Angeles' largest Black History Month celebration taking over two city blocks with over 5,000 expected attendees.
lablackhistorymonthfestival.com
Black History Month: Rebirth of Slick w/ Digable Planets
Lodge Room, 104 N Avenue 56, Los Angeles
February 16 & 17 at 6 p.m.
Jazz is Dead & 89.9 KCRW Present Rebirth of Slick w/ Digable Planets in honor of Black History Month. Though they were not the first to synthesize jazz and hip-hop, Digable Planets epitomized the laid-back charm of jazz hipsters.
artdontsleep.com
Black History Month Trivia Competition in Los Angeles
Edendale Branch Library, 2011 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
February 18 at 4 p.m.
Teens are invited to join us to test their knowledge in a trivia competition honoring Black History Month.
lapl.org
Special Black History Month Story Time
Oxnard Public Library 251 A Street, Oxnard
February 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Join a special celebration of African American Culture. Listen to stories and make crafts at the Downtown Main Library, Children's Area.
oxnard.org
Annual Black History Celebration
Janet Goeske Foundation & Senior Center, 5257 Sierra Street, Riverside
February 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Black History program is an annual luncheon that encourages the local senior community to join together, celebrate diversity, and learn about the African-American culture. All guests are invited to wear their favorite African attire.
jgc4seniors.com
Black History Month Storyteller
Lancaster Library, 601 W Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster
February 20, 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.
Celebrate Black History Month with Michael D. McCarty, a multicultural storyteller of African, African-American, and International folktales, historical tales, stories of science, spiritual stories, as well as stories of his life.
lacountylibrary.org
Black History Month Connection Session
Peloton Showroom Century City Mall
10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
February 22, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Mix, shop, mingle and check out the live painting by King Morelli.
SBCAAAE Annual Black History Month & Scholarship Recognition Celebration
10543 Sierra Avenue, Fontana
February 22 6:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
The theme of this year's event is "The Art of Stepping in Excellence." SBCAAAE will take the next step in recognizing Leaders of Today & the Future that are walking in excellence.
facebook.com
Afro-Latinx Festival at MOLAA
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach
February 22, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Celebrate cultural diversity and the African influence in Latin America at MOLAA's Afro-Latinx Festival. Learn about the many ways in which the African influence has permeated Latin America and how you experience these first hand through music, dance, food, and even martial arts.
molaa.org
Black History Month-Kemetic Yoga
Gym-Lakin Fitness & Wellness Center (LFWC) Los Angeles Southwest College
1600 W. Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles
February 26, 10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
This Black History Month come celebrate history, culture, education, and wellness-at the same time! You are invited to participate in Kemetic Yoga with Dr. Ebony Utley. Kemetic Yoga is a group of yoga poses that emphasis "balance" of our minds, bodies, posture, and spinal fluid.
eventbrite.com
Black History Month Movie Night hosted by Otherwild LA
Otherwild LA, 1768 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
February 27 at 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be provided for a film screening.
otherwild.com
Motherland Music 2020 Celebration Party
601 N Eucalyptus Avenue, Inglewood
February 29, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Join a special celebration of African American Culture with dancing and gumbo.
motherlandmusic.com
MLK Jr. Park Celebration
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, Pomona
February 29, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
This one-day cultural event will host African dance, keynote speakers, music, and other artistic celebrations of the African spirit.
facebook.com
Black History Month Celebration
SouthBay Pavilion Mall, 20700 S Avalon Blvd, Carson
February 29 at 4 p.m.
This year, the theme is "Celebrate the History, Inspire the Future". Learn about the history, see a Fashion Show featuring African attire from Bia Maranatha, singing, dancing, and more!
southbaypavilion.com
A Celebration of Black History: Afternoon in the Park
Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Avenue, Gardena
February 29. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The event will feature entertainment, resource and retail booths, as well as food trucks, and a College Row, with college representatives, application assistance and financial aid information.
Gardena Events/Facebook
If you know a great Black History Month event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!