For Black History Month, local church offers concert featuring African-American spirituals

PASADENA (KABC) -- In honor of Black History Month, Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Pasadena organized a concert featuring African-American spiritual songs. The music from the acclaimed bass baritone Michal Dawson Connor offers hope in a time of great sorrow and suffering.

In honor of Black History Month, Connor performed his own arrangement of African American spirituals known as "sorrow songs," or slave songs...songs that are a part of his roots and that he wants to honor.

"And I will tell you I can feel my ancestors tonight," said Connor.

These tunes relate to stories of despair and determination.

"This music that I am singing tonight was created while the slaves were singing in the fields. They were singing about looking for a brighter day, looking for place where they call home where they weren't mistreated and abused," said Connor.

Father Marcos Gonzalez of St. Andrew says as a part of their monthly concerts this special performance will mark a reminder of a time a history.

"These particular hymns speak about a time of great sorrow and suffering of our nation's history of enslaved people. We don't want to forget that so that it doesn't repeat itself," said Father Gonzalez.

Connor says while these songs come from pain, they also came from a place of hope from his ancestors. "I am really happy to bring these anonymous people that most people will never know. But their heart lives on through me."