Arts & Entertainment

ABC comedy series "Black-ish" returns for 7th season, will not shy away from timely topics COVID-19, election, racial justice

'Black-ish' stars Anthony Anderson and Marcus Scribner look ahead to the seventh season of the award winning comedy series.
By
HOLLYWOOD -- The comedy series "Black-ish" is back for its seventh season on ABC. The sitcom will not be shying away from what's going on in our world right now.

"Everything that we've all been going through since this lockdown, since this pandemic, since everything started earlier this year is what you're going to see on our show," said star and Executive Producer Anthony Anderson.

"We're talking about essential workers, which have been extremely important this entire pandemic, making sure to keep our shelves stocked and keeping people alive," said Marcus Scribner, who plays "Junior'.

Think of it as comedy in a COVID-19 world.

"We are able to find that balance of comedy, conjecture and the seriousness of, you know, protests COVID-19, the presidential election and everything that's affecting us in real time and in real life right now," said Anderson.

"Black-ish" airs Wednesday nights on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedytelevision
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Outdoor dining may become permanent option in LA
Riverside County moved back to purple tier in CA reopening framework
Teen mom's journey to becoming one of LAUSD's chief educators
Disneyland fires back over CA's 'arbitrary guidelines' for reopening
Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty,' Army says
Fruit vendor out of a coma after being struck by SUV
Show More
VIDEO: Delta passenger slaps flight attendant on plane
Firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to CA wildfires
Here is what the court system looks like during the pandemic
Gen Z is expected to make up 1 in 10 eligible voters this election
Watchman could have saved lives in Conception boat fire
More TOP STORIES News