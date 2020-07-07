Society

Wedding ceremony held above All Black Lives Matter mural in Hollywood

Alexander Fuller, who managed the team that painted the All Black Lives Matter mural, and Sunflower Gonzalez were married in a wedding ceremony above Hollywood Boulevard.
By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A special wedding was held above the "All Black Lives Matter" mural in Hollywood.

The groom, Alexander Fuller, was part of the team that painted the mural in front of the Chinese Theatre.

He is a transgender man from Compton who advocates for the LGBTQ community.

Due to the coronavirus his wedding was postponed - but he finally got the wedding of his dreams right above the mural he helped create.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylgbtqblack lives matterweddinglgbt
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol closes after LA-area assemblywoman tests positive for COVID
Road rage shooting victim is comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter
Dodgers play intrasquad game as MLB releases schedule
Inglewood man arrested in disappearance of Bakersfield teen
Woman sought in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
Can coronavirus particles remain airborne?
Latino community group provides free COVID-19 testing
Show More
Newsom insists California did not reopen too soon
Firefighters battle smoky fire in La Tuna Canyon
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Girl, 13, killed in Pico Rivera carjacking
More TOP STORIES News