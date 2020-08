EMBED >More News Videos Police say a suspect brandished a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Newport Beach man has been charged for pulling a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters.It was caught on tape back in June.Orange County prosecutors say Travis White waved a cocked, loaded weapon at the demonstrators while screaming racial slurs.Fortunately, no one was hurt.He has been charged with two misdemeanors: brandishing a firearm in public and possession of a loaded firearm in public, and could face up to two years in jail if convicted.