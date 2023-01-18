JWH Boutique brings style, makes history with first Black-owned shop in Wayne, PA

By opening her boutique, Hillary White Jean, made history. JWH Boutique is the first African-American-owned shop in Wayne, Pa.

WAYNE, Pa. -- Hillary White Jean is a former celebrity hairstylist who is bringing the best of Rodeo Drive and Fifth Avenue to the Main Line.

At JWH Boutique (the shop name is made up of her initials, backward) in Wayne, the lifelong fashionista recently fulfilled her dream of opening her own outpost for one-of-a-kind selections of clothing, jewelry, and art.

The opening made history as JWH Boutique became the first African-American-owned shop in Wayne.

She personally curates her collection from shows around the world and has access to designers who give her 'exclusive' status to carry their lines - like Australia's Camilla, and 'Project Runway's Caycee Black.

Originally from Haiti, Jean came to the U.S. when she was 14. She made a name for herself as a celebrity hairstylist and started her fashion business with just the clothes on her back.

"I started from my closet. I would sell one piece of my clothes, then I would buy a new one," she said. "I was actually waiting for a loan to come through, it never came through."

"I had absolutely no idea (I'd be the first)! I did not know I was," Jean said. "All I wanted to do was bring in the best."