Coronavirus

New Jersey woman gives birth at home after misunderstanding at hospital

By
BLACKWOOD, New Jersey -- It's one of the most magical and frightening times in a couple's life: the birth of a child. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, new rules are forcing many women to do it alone without their partners to help.

A pregnant New Jersey woman says she left Virtua Voorhees Hospital after she was told upon arrival to the triage unit her husband had to wait in the car during labor and delivery because of COVID-19 restrictions.

After suffering a panic attack while waiting through contractions alone, she thought they might have stopped and left.

"They were like, 'Ok your husband has to wait in the car ... he can't come back with you because of everything that's going on," said Erin Persia.

But the contractions came back.

Ameila Gracelyn Persia came into the world on April 3 at 10:30 a.m. Several hours after Erin left the hospital, she felt contractions again and gave birth with the help of her husband in the family's bathtub of their Blackwood, New Jersey home.

Persia describes the scary moments saying, "I was already in labor for maybe seven hours I was like, 'I can't do this for very long' and as soon as I said that, I felt her move down. He said, 'Should I call 911?' And I said, 'I don't think there's time.'"

Persia says she was never told by her doctor and did not see on Virtua's website her husband could not be with her during the baby's birth.

Virtua said, "Patients are typically alone when they first present at the hospital and are initially assessed and triaged. If the care providers determine the mom-to-be should be admitted, that is when the support person (most often a husband) can join her for labor and delivery."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruspregnancy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News