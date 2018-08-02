Blaze Bernstein murder was hate crime, Orange County district attorney says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Orange County district attorney said the murder of Lake Forest college student Blaze Bernstein was a hate crime. (Raw video of press conference) (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Orange County prosecutors said that a hate-crime allegation has been added against the man charged with murdering his former classmate, Blaze Bernstein.

O.C. District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said during a Thursday press conference that a hate crime allegation has been added against 21-year-old Samuel Woodward, who was charged with murder earlier this year.

Adding the hate crime allegation means Woodward, who was already facing 26 years to life in prison, could now face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"We will prove that Woodward killed Blaze because Blaze was gay," Rackauckas said.
EMBED More News Videos

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the homicide case surrounding Blaze Bernstein, a 19-year-old college student whose body was found in an Orange County park this week.


Woodward and Bernstein were classmates at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana and had reconnected through social media.

Bernstein, 19, was visiting his parents on winter break from University of Pennsylvania when he went to a park with Woodward on Jan. 2. A week later, Bernstein's body was found in Borrego Park.
Woodward was arrested Jan. 12 after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the crime.

RELATED: Blaze Bernstein's parents speak out about devastating loss of 'gentle soul'
EMBED More News Videos

Nineteen-year-old Blaze Bernstein was laid to rest Monday, nearly two weeks after he went missing.


Rackauckas said that Bernstein had been stabbed and Woodward visited the crime scene days after the murder. He alleged that Woodward cleaned up his vehicle in an effort to remove DNA evidence. The exact time and place of the killing remains unclear.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Woodward told detectives Bernstein had tried to kiss him, and he pushed him away, then used a gay slur to describe his reaction to detectives.

Woodward has pleaded not guilty in the killing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicideman killedhomicide investigationbody foundcollege studentuniversity of pennsylvaniamissing personLake ForestOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Blaze Bernstein's former classmate pleads not guilty
Blaze Bernstein's parents speak out about devastating loss of 'gentle soul'
Blaze Bernstein's former classmate charged with murder
Funeral service honors murdered OC student Blaze Bernstein
Suspect arrested in Blaze Bernstein's homicide investigation
Body found in Borrego Park ID'd as missing college student
Top Stories
All evacuations lifted in Corona brush fire, officials say
Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after fatal shooting
Laurel Canyon Blvd closed after Studio City water main break
Malibu homicide: Woman accused of shooting, killing husband
Pedestrian dies after being dragged in South LA hit-and-run
Scott Baio files police report against alleged sexual assault accuser
Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 pit bulls attack
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens amid parasite worry
Suspect arrested in connection to Gardena, Lynwood murders
More News