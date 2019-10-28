Brush fire burning on hillside along 405 Freeway near Getty Center

SEPULVEDA PASS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire erupted on a hillside along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area early Monday morning.The fire broke out on a hill close to the southbound side of the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive near the Getty Center museum.Southern California is bracing for the return of Santa Ana winds as it remains under red flag conditions Monday.It was not immediately known what caused the fire or it current size.Firefighters are responding to the scene.