Dexter Fire: Blaze breaks out in downtown Riverside, evacuation orders in place

Residents were asked to evacuate homes located on the following streets:
-Indian Hill Road
-Ladera Lane
-Beacon Way
The City of Riverside Fire Department was responding to the blaze.
The fire was at 0% containment at 2:30 p.m.
#DexterFire Update: The fire has zero containment. Still an active structure threat with embers falling into the vicinity of Ladera Lane, Beacon Way and Indian Hill Road. Evacuations are still in place.— City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) October 30, 2019
25 fire engines from City and Mutual Aid resources are on scene. pic.twitter.com/fktUU3LJcO
Embers falling from the blaze were threatening structures in the vicinity of Ladera Lane, Beacon Way and Indian Hill Road.
