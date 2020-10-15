Bruder Fire: Blaze near Redlands chars 100 acres, prompts evacuations

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire near Redlands has charred 100 acres and prompted homes in the area to be evacuated after the blaze erupted Wednesday night.The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze was burning off of Live Oak Canyon Road between the 10 Freeway and San Timoteo Road. Containment is at 30%.The blaze, dubbed the Bruder Fire, was estimated to be at least 13 acres at about 10:30 p.m., but it quickly grew to 60 acres shortly before midnight. SBCFD said the blaze had the potential to grow to 300.SBCFD says the fire is in a rugged area and there are not a lot of roads to help crews get to the hillsides that are burning.Evacuation orders were in place for homes for the following areas:A team of 30 engines, six hand crews, three water tenders and two dozers are working to contain the fire. A total of 265 personnel are working to control the blaze.The blaze comes amid an intense heat wave in Southern California.