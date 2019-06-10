Blaze rips through sushi bar in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire ripped through a sushi bar in North Hollywood Monday morning, prompting a large response from firefighters.Smoke billowed from the area as the fire burned the Tokyo Delve's Sushi Bar on the 5200 block of Lankershim Boulevard in the NoHo Arts District starting at about 5:30 a.m. The fire had spread to at least five businesses.Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department were on defensive mode attempting to extinguish the fire ripping through the roof. About 113 firefighters were called to the scene and a knockdown was declared at about 8:18 a.m.Firefighters hit the blaze with multiple resources before finally getting the upper hand.No one was injured by the fire.A Los Angeles police officer said at least two business owners whose businesses were affected by the fire were arrested. That happened following a physical altercation between them, sending one of the men to the hospital with a non-life threatening head injury.What started the fire remains under investigation.