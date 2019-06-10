Blaze rips through sushi bar in North Hollywood

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire ripped through a sushi bar in North Hollywood Monday morning, prompting a large response from firefighters.

Smoke billowed from the area as the fire burned the Tokyo Delve's Sushi Bar on the 5200 block of Lankershim Boulevard in the NoHo Arts District starting at about 5:30 a.m. The fire had spread to at least five businesses.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department were on defensive mode attempting to extinguish the fire ripping through the roof. About 113 firefighters were called to the scene and a knockdown was declared at about 8:18 a.m.

Firefighters hit the blaze with multiple resources before finally getting the upper hand.

No one was injured by the fire.

A Los Angeles police officer said at least two business owners whose businesses were affected by the fire were arrested. That happened following a physical altercation between them, sending one of the men to the hospital with a non-life threatening head injury.

What started the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hollywoodlos angeles countylos angelesfire departmentsfireinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News