Cave Fire: Wind-driven blaze threatens homes in Santa Barbara area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of residents fled their homes as a wind-driven brush fire in the mountains above Santa Barbara continued to grow Tuesday.Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said as many as 6,300 people were evacuated and about 2,400 structures were threatened. There were no immediate details on whether any homes were damaged in the blaze.The massive inferno erupted around 4 p.m. Monday off Highway 154, along East Camino Cielo near Painted Cave in the Los Padres National Forest. The blaze, dubbed the Cave Fire, burned 4,100 acres at 0% containment by Tuesday morning.Mandatory evacuations were in effect with boundaries expanded from Ontare Road to Fairview Avenue north of Cathedral Oaks, according to Santa Barbara city officials.Officials also noted southern parts of the county have experienced power outages due to the Cave Fire, which are not related to a public safety power shutoff.Outages were reported in the unincorporated areas between the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara, along Highway 154 through Mission Canyon and parts of Summerland and Carpinteria.Fire crews are hoping a major storm system moving into the area will help in the battle. The National Weather Service said rain was expected to reach the area by midnight.Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency due to the fire, and the Board of Supervisors is expected to ratify the proclamation Tuesday.Video from the fire captured a family trying to escape the fast-moving fire on Highway 154, with flames surrounding their vehicle as they drove by. The person who posted the video said they followed a fire crew to safety.Multiple fire engines, along with hand crews and a water-dropping helicopter were at the scene.Strike teams from neighboring counties have been called in to help. Los Angeles County Fire also sent a "Firehawk" firefighting plane to assist with the effort.Highway 154 is closed between Highway 192 and Highway 246.