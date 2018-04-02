BLOOMINGTON, Calif. (KABC) --A Bloomington store clerk was seriously wounded in a struggle during an armed robbery.
The two robbers, caught on surveillance video, are on the loose.
The store clerk, only identified as a 41-year old woman, is now out of the hospital and recovering.
"It's really fortunate that she wasn't killed," said San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy Adam Cervantes. "There's a lot of potential for serious injuries when it comes to gunfire. So very fortunate that it didn't end up worse."
It happened on Thursday around 11 p.m. at the Shop-N-Go convenience store on the 11600 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.
"I'm not sure if they were demanding money or what specifically they were after, but there was an altercation," said Cervantes. "One of the suspects brandished a firearm, and during the struggle... the gun was discharged, and the victim was shot."
The suspects fled the scene, but were captured on surveillance video.
They attempted to conceal their identities by covering their faces with bandannas.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Eric Lugo at (909) 356-6727. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information online on the We-Tip Hotline.