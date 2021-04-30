Travel

You can now buy a seat on a Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

You can now buy a seat on a Blue Origin rocket

PHILADELPHIA -- Blue Origin, the Jeff Bezos-backed space tourism venture, will soon begin selling tickets for its rocket.

The company made the announcement in a nearly minute-long video featuring Bezos himself. It points people to Blue Origin's website, which features a sign-up page for more information scheduled to be released May 5. Neither price nor dates were released Thursday.

New Shepard rocket, which was featured in the short video, has been on a number of test flights in recent years. Blue Origin eventually wants to send paying customers on brief joy rides to the edge of space.

New Shepard consists of two pieces - a small, dome-shaped capsule with gaping rectangular windows, and a 60-foot-tall rocket booster that blasts the capsule at up to three times the speed of sound as it hurtles toward outer space.

The capsule is designed to detach from the rocket near the top of its flight path, climbing more than 60 miles high and spending a few minutes suspended in weightlessness before parachuting back to Earth.

Bezos has said he is funding Blue Origin by selling about $1 billion worth of his Amazon stock each year.

--CNN Business' Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrocketu.s. & worldspace
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News