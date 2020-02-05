Boat found empty on Lake Palmdale, prompting search by dive team, LA County Fire Dept. says

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A boat was found empty Wednesday morning on Lake Palmdale, prompting the Los Angeles County Fire Department to request a dive team at the scene, officials said.

The incident was reported about 9:40 a.m. as a water rescue near the 600 block of East Avenue S, a spokesperson for the agency said.

According to the LAFD, the boat had been checked out earlier in the morning. It was towed to shore after being discovered in the middle of the lake.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

