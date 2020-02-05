Boat found empty on Lake Palmdale, prompting search by dive team, LA County Fire Dept. says

MISSING BOATER | FS 37 | Lake Palmdale #Palmdale | BN17 ground units along with #LACoFD Helicopter, USAR Task Force and #LASD Dive Team committed to the search for a reported missing boater in Lake Palmdale. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 5, 2020

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A boat was found empty Wednesday morning on Lake Palmdale, prompting the Los Angeles County Fire Department to request a dive team at the scene, officials said.The incident was reported about 9:40 a.m. as a water rescue near the 600 block of East Avenue S, a spokesperson for the agency said.According to the LAFD, the boat had been checked out earlier in the morning. It was towed to shore after being discovered in the middle of the lake.