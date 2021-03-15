Police chase ends with boat on fire in Compton - VIDEO

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captures the end of a dangerous police chase through Compton that ended with a boat on fire.The wild sequence of events began after a man driving a stolen truck hauling a boat struck an LAPD officer around 3 a.m Sunday.Police immediately took up the chase, which ended a short time later near Rosecrans and Central Avenue, with the suspect surrendering.The injured officer was treated and later released from the hospital.