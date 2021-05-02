boat accident

Boat with 24 aboard capsizes in San Diego; 'Many patients' hospitalized

City of San Diego Fire-Rescue's account tweeted that a rescue effort is underway for a capsized boat. (@SDFD/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO -- A boat with 24 people on board capsized in San Diego, and "many patients" were sent to local hospitals, according to the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Lifeguards, firefighters and other emergency workers responded to the "multi medical casualty" incident at Cabrillo National Monument in the Point Loma area, SDFD's Twitter account tweeted at 11:45 a.m. local time.



No word on what caused the boat to overturn nor the severity of injuries.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
