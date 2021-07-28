Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Bob Odenkirk was taken to a hospital after collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico Tuesday, sources tell Eyewitness News.Odenkirk is in production of the sixth season of AMC's "Better Call Saul," and he and the cast were shooting for the show when the incident happened. Crew members called an ambulance for the actor.The 58-year-old actor's popularity skyrocketed while playing the corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman on the critically acclaimed series "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off "Better Call Saul." Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.Michael McKean, Odenkirk's co-star who played his brother on the show, was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media."Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk," McKean tweeted. "You got this, brother."Further details about Odenkirk's condition were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be hospitalized.Before the "Saul" role, Odenkirk was best known for "Mr. Show With Bob and David," the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.He has won two Emmys, for his writing on "The Ben Stiller Show" and on "Saturday Night Live."He has also appeared on HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show" and in the films "The Post," "Little Women" and "Nobody."