Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after 'heart related incident' on 'Better Call Saul' set

Odenkirk collapsed on the show's New Mexico set Tuesday and was hospitalized.
On Wednesday, his representative issued a statement saying he was in stable condition and expressing gratitude from his family.
The statement read:
"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.
The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."
After the collapse, crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be hospitalized.
"Better Call Saul," the spin-off prequel to "Breaking Bad," has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year.
Like "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul" is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.
Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.
Michael McKean, Odenkirk's co-star who played his brother on the show, was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media.
"Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk," McKean tweeted. "You got this, brother."
Before the "Saul" role, which he also played on "Breaking Bad," Odenkirk was best known for "Mr. Show With Bob and David," the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.
Cross tweeted: "Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this."
I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.— david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021
Odenkirk has won two Emmys, for his writing on "The Ben Stiller Show" and on "Saturday Night Live."
He has also appeared on HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show" and in the films "The Post," "Little Women" and "Nobody."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.