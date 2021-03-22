Arts & Entertainment

Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The cause of death for Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, was the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl," and the manner of his death was "accidental," the Los Angeles County coroner's officials reported Monday.

On the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of an unspecified medical emergency in the 5200 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino and officers found Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bobby Brown Jr. was one of Bobby Brown's seven children. His mother is Kim Ward.

Brown's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, from his marriage to Whitney Houston, died at age 22 in 2015. She was found unconscious in January of that year in her home's bathtub in Roswell, Georgia, and died several months later, after being taken off a ventilator and put into hospice care.

Houston, who was married to Bobby Brown Sr. from 1992-2007, died on Feb. 11, 2012 of drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

