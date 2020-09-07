Bobcat Fire near Azusa explodes to 4,871 acres as CA closes national forests amid dangerous heat, fire conditions

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of several national forests due to ongoing fire danger across the state, including the Angeles National Forest.
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving wildfire continued to burn with 0% containment in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa Monday, as officials ordered evacuations and prepared to close the forest entirely.

The so-called Bobcat Fire, which ripped through 4,871 acres by Monday morning, was reported Sunday around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Containment as of Monday morning remained at 0%.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the Mount Wilson Observatory was also under evacuation orders Monday due to the Bobcat Fire.

Other forests ordered closed were the San Bernardino National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and the Stanislaus National Forest.

Restrictions were also imposed on national forest lands throughout the state that were not ordered to close.

U.S. Forest Service officials said all ignition sources, such as campfires and gas stoves, will be prohibited across national forest system lands in California.

Developed campgrounds and day-use sites in national forests throughout the state will also be closed until further notice.

Fire officials said the blaze was burning away from structures, but evacuation orders remained in place and motorists were asked to avoid Highway 39 so it could be used exclusively for emergency vehicles. The highway was later closed at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road.

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials say.



Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate after the blaze broke out.

There are mandatory evacuations of residences on Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson Road and Islip Saddle, officials said. All of Mount Wilson is also under mandatory evacuation orders. These areas include Redbox, Mount Wilson, Charlton Flats, Chilao campground and day use area, Buckhorn campground, Jarvi dayuse area, and Islip Saddle.

A temporary flight restriction was in place over the fire area, and a large plume of smoke could be seen throughout many parts of L.A. County.

Regulators issued a smoke advisory Monday, warning of unhealthy air quality in the San Gabriel Mountains, the east San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona-Walnut Valley.

"It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,'' said Dr. Muntu Davis, health officer for Los Angeles County. "If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases.''

The rugged terrain, access and triple-digit temperatures created difficult and dangerous conditions for firefighters. Fire officials said the blaze had a high potential for growth and crews were "experiencing erratic fire behavior." Officials expected the extreme fire behavior to continue Monday amid a record-breaking heat wave.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
In L.A., several smaller fires broke out, including one in the Sepulveda Basin, which was contained to six acres. The El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa erupted Saturday and has scorched more than 7,000 acres.

City News Service contributed to this report.
