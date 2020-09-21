Bobcat Fire now one of the largest wildfires ever in LA County after burning more than 105K acres

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6465546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A "smokenado" was captured on camera twisting into the sky near Big Pines as the nearly 100,000-acre Bobcat Fire continued to rage.

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The raging Bobcat Fire that erupted two weeks ago in the San Gabriel Mountains is now one of the largest ever in Los Angeles County after burning 105,345 acres.By Monday morning, the blaze was holding steady at 15% containment. Fire officials warned that the flames would continue to spread from the Antelope Valley foothills into the communities of Juniper Hills, Valyermo and Big Pine.Los Angeles County will host a virtual community meeting on Monday on the YouTube page it has set up specifically about the Bobcat Fire. The webcast is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.Fire officials said that while the fire continues to burn below the Mount Wilson Observatory, they will use a variety of techniques to make sure key infrastructure'' is protected.The fire remained active overnight due to poor humidity, and spotting continues to present challenges, according to the U.S. Forest Service, but progress was reported on the south end of the fire in the San Gabriel Valley."Progress was made on holding containment lines on the south end of the fire. Heavy fire activity took place to the north end of the fire where crews worked on constructing indirect line from the north east coming to the south, as well as the northwest coming to the south,'' the Forest Service said."Dozerline is being constructed to cut the fire off, this work is starting at Camp Singing Pines heading north.''Sunday afternoon, the AFL tweeted that the fire "is holding west of Hwy 39 from Crystal Lake to the San Gabriel Reservoir. Continued winds are pushing both the northwestern and southwestern edges with growth toward the west. Equipment and personnel continue to work to slow the spread of the fire.''Evacuation orders were issued for residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39; the unincorporated areas of Juniper Hills, Devils Punch Bowl and Paradise Springs; unincorporated areas of Crystal Lake, East Fork of the San Gabriel River and Camp Williams; south of Highway 138, north of Big Rock Creek, east of 87th Street East and west of Largo Vista Road; south of 138th Street East, north of Big Pine Highway and Highway 2, east of Largo Vista Road and west of 263rd Street East; and south of Highway 138, north of East Avenue W-14, east of 155th Street East and West of 165th Street East.On Saturday night, the unified fire command issued new evacuation orders for people living northwest of Mt. Emma, southeast of Highway 122 and west of Cheeseboro Road.Structures have been damaged in the Antelope Valley and losses were expected, according to Vince Pena, unified incident commander with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The number of homes affected was not immediately available.Earlier broadcast reports from the scene showed structures that appeared to be homes burning in the Juniper Hills area.Los Angeles County parks officials said the Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area was burned by the fire and is closed until further notice.The following areas remained under evacuation warnings as of Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department:-- South of Pearblossom Highway, east and north of Angeles Forest Highway, north and west of Mt. Emma Road, east and south of Highway 122, and west of Cheseboro Road;-- South of Highway 2, north of Blue Ridge Truck Trail, east of Highway 39, and west of the Los Angeles County border;-- South of Avenue U-8, north of East Avenue W-14, east of 121st East, and west of 155th Street East;-- South and east of Pearblossom Highway, north and west of Mt. Emma Road, north and east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Cheseboro Road;-- South of Mt. Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Pacifico Mountain.On the fire's southern end, evacuation warnings were lifted Saturday for the communities of Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Monrovia, Bradbury and Duarte in the San Gabriel Valley, while the warnings for Altadena and Pasadena remained in effect.A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Palmdale High School in the Antelope Valley, while the earlier evacuation point at Santa Anita Park for those in the San Gabriel Valley was closed. Anyone still needing assistance was urged to call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-675-5799.Officials said the fire continued to flare up around Mt. Wilson, home not only one of the crown jewels of astronomy but also home to infrastructure that transmits cellphone signals and television and radio broadcasts for the greater Los Angeles Area. Once again, though, firefighters were able to protect the area from any damage.The Wrightwood area in San Bernardino County was also under an evacuation warning.A total of 1,686 personnel are currently assigned to the fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent two strike teams under the mutual aid agreement to help fight the Bobcat Fire, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.A closure order has been issued for national forests in Southern California including the Angeles National Forest.The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended its smoke advisory through Monday, with officials warning that "smoke may impact different parts of the region at different times.''The L.A. County Department of Public Health warned Sunday that air quality will be unhealthy through Monday for people in the East San Gabriel Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains. Residents were advised to limit their outdoor exposure as much as possible, and keep doors and windows closed.The Bobcat Fire erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mount Wilson and within the Angeles National Forest. The cause remains under investigation. Full containment of the fire is not expected until Oct. 30.