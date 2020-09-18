Bobcat Fire destroys at least 1 home while still threatening Mount Wilson, San Gabriel Mountain communities

Several areas in the Angeles National Forest remained under evacuation orders as containment of the blaze increased to 15%.
By and
JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The relentless Bobcat Fire has spread to 60,557 acres in the San Gabriel Mountains, officials announced, as containment inched upward to 15% nearly two weeks after the blaze began.

The fire continued to threaten the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion.

"Mt. Wilson is still safe and we will continue to focus on the north end of the fire," Angeles National Forest officials said in a statement Friday morning.

Hours later, new evacuation orders were issued for these areas:

-East of Highway 39, south of East Fork Road, west of Glendora Mountain Road and north of Glendora Ridge Road.
-South of Fort Tejon Rd, West of Longview Rd, North of Colley Pl, and East of 89th St East
-South of East Ave W-14. West of 165th St East, North of Tumbleweed Rd, & East of Longview Rd.

RELATED: Bobcat Fire: Flames edge closer to Mount Wilson, a landmark of modern technology
EMBED More News Videos

The Bobcat Fire is within 500 feet of Mount Wilson, home to SoCal's TV towers and an observatory where 20th century astrophysics was pioneered.


Evacuation orders that were issued Thursday for the communities of Juniper Hills, Paradise Springs and Devil's Punchbowl remained in effect, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Evacuation warnings continued for the communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte, Pasadena and Wrightwood.

Shortly before noon on Friday, winds of more than 30 mph helped push fearsome flames toward a neighborhood of about 20 homes in Juniper Hills.

Fire engines were positioned near the intersection of Juniper Hills Road and 121st Street East as firefighters engaged in structure protection. However, access to the flames was hampered by winding dirt roads.

Don't have our app? Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest updates on Southern California fires.


Two apparently frightened horses were seen running in a paddock as a homeowner prepared to evacuate them from the area.

Angelus National Forest officials said the fire was "making a hard push to the west and north including the around Valyermo. We have aircraft, crews and equipment doing everything they can to slow the spread."

More than 1,300 personnel have been assigned to the fire, whose cause remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

TRACK THE FIRES BURNING IN CALIFORNIA WITH THIS INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arcadialos angeles countysierra madremount wilsonjuniper hillsevacuationbrush firefirewildfirebobcat firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive house party for child shut down in Sherman Oaks
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire sparked by gender reveal
Mother, boyfriend arrested for child abuse of infant in IE
Charges possible after firefighter dies while battling El Dorado Fire
Compton shooting: Key witness sought in ambush of deputies
Black woman hit with bottle, called the N-word while jogging
Gerald Desmond Bridge replacement in Long Beach nearly complete
Show More
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Homeowner shoots 2 alleged gang members during Pico Rivera burglary
Current longest married couple in US celebrates 85 years
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
More TOP STORIES News