Bobcat Fire spreads to 91,017 acres nearly 2 weeks after erupting in San Gabriel Mountains; homes remain threatened

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- After destroying multiple homes and threatening the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers, the Bobcat Fire has spread to 91,017 acres in the Angeles National Forest and Antelope Valley, officials announced Saturday.Nearly two weeks after it erupted on Sept. 6, the blaze on Friday was pushed by 30-mph winds as it continued its march across the San Gabriel Mountains and burned semi-rural properties in the community of Juniper Hills.Firefighters protected homes and chased spot fires sparked by embers blown across neighborhoods by erratic gusts. Surrounding areas were under evacuation orders and residents of ranches scrambled to get horses and other animals out."We've got a very active firefight on the north end of this fire and we're bringing in more strike teams. We'll be in this firefight for some time," Los Angeles County Fire Captain David Dantic Friday evening. The blaze was also expanding on the eastern and western edges, officials said.Wyatt Stephenson helped his friend evacuate his home at the top of Juniper Hills."We were waiting for the fire to come over the ridge. When it finally came over, we got him out of there," Stephenson said. "We found out later that his house burned. The fire just burned everything."It wasn't immediately clear how many homes were burned in the fire zone, which stretched across a wide swath between the San Gabriel and Antelope valleys. No injuries have been reported.The fire has now churned through more than 112 square miles - doubling in size over the last week. It was 15% contained.