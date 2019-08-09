Bodies found at a home in Long Beach after a welfare check being investigated

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Long Beach.

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday at a home on Appleton Street. They initially responded to a welfare check.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Long Beach police say this is a double suicide and that no foul play is suspected.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
