Bodies found at a home in Long Beach after a welfare check being investigated

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Long Beach.Officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday at a home on Appleton Street. They initially responded to a welfare check.Based on the preliminary investigation, Long Beach police say this is a double suicide and that no foul play is suspected.The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.