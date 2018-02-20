Bodies found in Littlerock shed prompt homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found in a shed Tuesday in Littlerock. (KABC)

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found in a shed in Littlerock Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the bodies of two men were found in the 11000 block of Hampel Avenue at the back of a property with several structures on it, including two mobile homes, as well as horses and various pieces of equipment and machinery.

As of about 4 p.m., sheriff's deputies had secured the scene and were waiting for homicide investigators to arrive.

Littlerock is in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County in the Antelope Valley and has a population of around 1300 people.
