Body cam footage shows Atlanta police officer rescue 7-month-old baby locked in hot car

ATLANTA -- Dramatic video from a police body camera shows an officer rescuing a baby from a hot car in Atlanta.

A frantic mother called for help after she accidentally locked her 7-month-old baby in her parked vehicle on July 6. It was 90 degrees outside.

In the video, the child is crying, clearly in distress.

"I called right away," you can hear the woman say. "I just didn't know what to do and I didn't have anything to break the window."

This baby ended up being OK, but an average of 37 children nationwide die every year from being left in a hot car.

Doctors and first responders are reminding people to be vigilant this summer, noting that July is the peak month for hot car deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baby rescuedrescuehot caru.s. & worldcaught on camerabody cameras
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple arrested after newborn strangled at Oxnard hospital
Attempted murder-suicide leaves elderly woman dead in Whittier
Deputy hospitalized after rollover crash with hit-and-run driver
Altadena: Woman's body found in tent near popular hiking trail
Compton boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
Father and teen son save drowning 74-year-old on NC coast
Show More
Family's home burned in fire believed to have started by homeless encampment
VIDEO: Suspects ransack Hacienda Heights home, search underway
L.A. County health officials team up with CDC as part of effort to stop spread of HIV
Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother attacked
Ibrahimovic leads L.A. Galaxy to 3-2 win over LAFC
More TOP STORIES News