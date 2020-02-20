Body found at Malibu home of Julia Snyder, reported missing Feb. 8

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A female body was found at the home of a 53-year-old Malibu woman who has been missing for more than 10 days, sheriff's officials said.Investigators are not saying if the body is Julia Christine Synder.She was last seen near her home on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. She suffers from bipolar disorder.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Malibu Search and Rescue team was deployed at that time for a "full-scale search" of the Latigo Canyon area of Malibu, complete with technical rescuers, drones and canine units.Investigators returned to the property on Wednesday and for the first time crime scene tape was placed around the home.The department later Wednesday said they were investigating the death of a female adult at the property. They did not discuss a possible cause of death or any identifying information.Snyder was without her medications, according to authorities. She is described as white, 5-feet-7-inches tall and 140 pounds, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajama pants.Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.