Body found between 2 train cars in Torrance; death investigation underway

A body was found between two train cars in Torrance on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A body was discovered between two train cars in Torrance, prompting a death investigation on Tuesday.

Torrance police officers were called to the area of Del Amo Boulevard and Maple Avenue around 10:10 a.m. regarding a report about a person down on the railroad tracks.

Responding officers discovered a deceased man at the scene, authorities said. The body was seen partially unclothed between the trains.

The cause of death remains under investigation, and the identity of the deceased man was not known.

No further details were immediately released.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundtrainsdeath investigationTorranceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 sex assault
Deputy shot, suspect killed in City Terrace shooting
2 sought in connection to theft at Corona gym
LA County Sheriff's Department offers tips to survive active shooter situation
Politicians, celebs educate potential LA voters on Voter Registration Day
Santa Barbara County high school students treated after taking Xanax
Trump boasts of America's might, draws headshakes at UN
Garcetti to hold fundraiser in effort to get $1M for Democratic Party
Show More
Overturned big rig temporarily blocks NB 101 Fwy in Camarillo
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
'Making a Murderer' sequel set to premiere in October
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
LA homeless killings suspect linked to disappearance of relatives
More News