A body was discovered between two train cars in Torrance, prompting a death investigation on Tuesday.Torrance police officers were called to the area of Del Amo Boulevard and Maple Avenue around 10:10 a.m. regarding a report about a person down on the railroad tracks.Responding officers discovered a deceased man at the scene, authorities said. The body was seen partially unclothed between the trains.The cause of death remains under investigation, and the identity of the deceased man was not known.No further details were immediately released.