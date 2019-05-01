Body found in back seat of car in El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO (KABC) -- Police were investigating the discovery of a body in the back seat of a car that had been parked in an El Segundo neighborhood for several days.Neighbors called police Tuesday about the car, which had been parked since Saturday near California Street and Elm Avenue.It's unclear how that person died, or if police were searching for any suspects.No additional details were released.Anyone with information is asked to call the El Segundo police at 310-524-2200.