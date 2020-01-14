Case of missing Ohio teen closed after police say they found boy's body stuck in chimney of vacant home

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- The case of a missing Ohio teen has been closed.

Police said the body of 14-year old Harley Dilly was found in a chimney Monday night.

Police said they are "concerned for the safety" of a 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing last week.



The home is currently being remodeled and was unoccupied.

They said it appears the teen climbed from a nearby antenna tower, slipped in the chimney, shoved his coat and glasses down a flue and then got stuck.

Dilly of Port Clinton, Ohio, was last seen heading to school on the morning of Dec. 20, the final day before the holiday break, police said.

RELATED: Police 'concerned for safety' of 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing last week

The boys' family previously released a statement, thanking officers and those involved in his search.

"This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley. Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family misses you. You are not in trouble. We love you," the statement read.

At this time, police believe his death was an accident.

An autopsy is being performed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missing boyu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Ex-Upland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex
FEMA trailers to be distributed to homeless throughout California
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by van near Long Beach Poly
Show More
La Habra cyclist struck by vehicle offers prayers, forgiveness for driver
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Feds allege LA apartment manager sexually harassed women for years
More TOP STORIES News