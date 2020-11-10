Body found in 110-year-old home in Eagle Rock that was destroyed by fire

A man's body was found Tuesday in the rubble of a 110-year-old hillside house in Eagle Rock that was destroyed by a fire, authorities said.
EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGLES (KABC) -- A man's body was found Tuesday in the rubble of a 110-year-old hillside house in Eagle Rock that was destroyed by a fire, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the two-story home in the 1100 block of West Oak Grove Drive, and was extinguished in about two hours, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. About 100 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the blaze, officials say.

Neighbors and relatives told firefighters that an older man sometimes lived at the home and he could not be located, Humphrey said.

"At approximately 9:30 a.m. (Tuesday) the body of a deceased, adult male victim was located within the structure which sustained significant damage in last night's fire,'' the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

The victim's age and identity have not yet been released.

"This remains an ongoing investigation by LAFD Arson Section and LAPD,'' Stewart said. "The L.A. County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death and confirm identification.''

Firefighters also extinguished a vegetation fire at the site. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eagle rocklos angeleslos angeles countyfirehouse firearson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
LAPD officer arrested after alleged vehicle theft in OC
Republican wins back US House seat in OC
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Which communities in LA County have highest COVID-19 rates?
LAPD survey: 86% of officers don't feel supported by chief
Sinkhole nearly swallows family's van in Crenshaw District
Show More
Whittier police shoot, kill man who stabbed 2 people in car
Obamacare likely to survive, SCOTUS arguments indicate
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Saugus shooting victim's photo a symbol of effort to help teens
More TOP STORIES News