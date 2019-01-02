Body of man found in East LA, homicide detectives investigating

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the death of a man in East Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The man was discovered at about 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Bonnie Beach Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was available.

Anyone who may know more about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
